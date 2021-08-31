Bagudu condoles with Sen. Bala Ibn- Na’Allah over son’s death

Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu has condoled with Sen. Bala Ibn-NaAllah, the Senator representing Kebbi South Constituency, over the death of his first son, Capt. Abdulkarim NaAllah.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi by Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Assistant to Bagudu on Media, said the governor was accompanied by the new Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sani Abubakar-Lolo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Na’Allah was attacked and killed in his residence in Kaduna on Sunday.

Bagudu prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive late Capt. Na’Allah and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,’’ Bagudu prayed.

The governor also beseeched Allah to give the entire family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Bagudu also visited Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the death of Sen. Ibn-Na’Allah’s son.

Special prayers were held for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

According to Sarki, Bagudu was was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the state Government, Babale Umar-Yauri, the Personal Assistant to the governor, Alhaji Faruk Musa-Yaro and APC Acting Caretaker Chairman in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Kana- Zuru and other top government functionaries. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...