Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has condoled with three communities in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state over the killing of six persons by “Yan Sakai, a local vigilante group in the area.

Bagudu was at Runtuwan Wakili Ladan, Runtuwan Wakili Sajo and Maikaho communities on Tuesday to condole with families of the victims.

He described the killings as obnoxious and assured that the state government would apprehend the perpetrators.

“These wanton killings are condemnable, just as they are reprehensible. The perpetrators will not be allowed to go scot-free.

“The state government will not just watch and allow some criminal elements to continue to hold innocent law abiding citizens of any part of the state to ransom.

“We will go all out, together with all the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure that tranquility is restored.

“We will take necessary steps to ensure that life returns to normal, with all residents restarting their routine socioeconomic activities,” he said.

Bagudu noted that the life of all people living in the state matters, assuring that he would ensure the protection of lives and property in the state.

“We must also continue to ensure the protection of the fundamental human rights of all citizens, just as I admonish all and sundry to remain law abiding.

“As pious and faithful Muslims, all must put their fates to the Almighty Allah, but, what really happened is saddening and must be vehemently rejected and condemned,” he stressed.

The governor recalled that residents of the area had hitherto lived as one united family, irrespective of any religious or ethnic differences.

“No one can succeed in an atmosphere of rancour and violence and no meaningful development can be achieved without sustainable peace and unity.

“We must continue to be law abiding and our brothers’ keepers. We must, therefore, collectively fish out the bad eggs and deal with them accordingly.

“We will continue to be just and fair to all and work towards complementing the commendable efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to better the lives of all Nigerians.

“Kebbi state government will leave no stone unturned in consolidating the success recorded in rice production and replicate them in other areas of agriculture.

“This is to value the various agricultural endeavors like cattle rearing, fisheries and stem the tide of the itinerant lifestyles of the Fulani herdsmen, coupled with redressing its unpalatable attendant consequences,” Bagudu said.

The governor prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

Earlier, the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, who accompanied the governor to the area, described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

He urged the people not to engage in reprisal attacks, but allow law enforcement agencies to deal with the situation appropriately.

“Bloodshed will not take us anywhere, but backward, it is a set back to our livelihood and economy, so leave what has happened to God.

”Our governor is a father to all and he will ensure justice for all, irrespective of the tribe you come from,’’ he said.

Also, the Chairman of Ngaski local government, Abdullahi Wara, pledged to ensure the sustenance of peace and security in the area. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

