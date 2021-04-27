Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has condoled with the Sultan of Sokoto over the death of Chiroman Sokoto, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar.

The deceased, an elder brother to the Sultan, died on Thursday following a protracted illness.

Mallam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the governor on Media made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Sarki said while at the Sultan’s palace, Gov. Bagudu described the death of Chiroma as a big loss to Sokoto and Kebbi states.

“We received with shock the death of Chiroma, this big loss is for all of us, it is indeed a big loss for both Sokoto and Kebbi States,” he said.

Bagudu prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar expressed gratitude to the governor for the condolence visit.

He acknowledgied the long existing relationship between the two states and prayed Allah to shower His bounties on the governor.

Late Chiroma died at the age of 64 and left behind two wives and many children.

Similarly, Bagudu was also at Kanwuri area to condole with the family of late Hajiya Aisha Ahmadu-Bello, the daughter of late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Late Hajiya Aisha, who died on Friday was the wife of late Marafa Danbaba and mother of Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Dan-Baba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

The Kebbi Governor and his entourage prayed Allah to grant the deceased mercy and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Bagudu was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Dantani, Chairman, Direct Labour Agency and Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, APC Caretaker Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi North among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

