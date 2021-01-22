Bagudu commiserates with Poly students over burnt dormitory, personal effects

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has assured the management of the State-owned Polytechnic, Dakingari, of government’s assistance towards rebuilding hostels that were recently burnt in the institution.

Bagudu made the pledge when he addressed students of the institution during his on-the-spot-assessment of the hostels on Friday, describing the fire incident on Monday as most unfortunate, while noting with delight that no life was, however, lost in the incident. “I have visited you to commiserate with you over the fire incident. I have seen the extent of damage caused by the fire. All the students in the hostel had regrettably lost their properties. Please accept my sympathy,” he said.

Bagudu assured the students of the government’s readiness to assist the school authority in rehabilitating the affected hostels, within a short period of time, in addition to assisting the students who lost personal effects. He commended the students for prompt resumption to school, while charging them to be serious with their studies. “‘ I am pleased that most of you are back to school, so, face your studies seriously. We pray that this will be a stepping stone to greater heights,” he said.

Earlier, Ibrahim Muhammad, who spoke on behalf of the students, briefed the governor on how the fire razed their dormitory, explaining:” All our properties, including our beds, clothes, everything, had been consumed by the fire,” he said.

He appreciated the governor’s visit and applauded his pledge to rebuild the damaged hostel.(NAN).