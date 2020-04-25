Bagudu challenges Vet Doctors on vaccine for COVID-19

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has challenged Veterinary Doctors in the country, to fully participate in the ongoing global efforts to find a vaccines and cure for the dreaded Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor threw the challenge in Birnin Kebbi, Thursday when he received members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), led by its Chairman, Dr Nuhu Hussaini Shehu.

According to the governor, “you are eminently qualified to help and participate in the global race for the search of vaccines and cure for the Disease.

“You have the basics to do so and you really understand the mechanics, to contribute to the this global race to find solution to COVID-19.”

According to him, by their training and disposition, they have the vintage advantage to help in calming down the palpable fear and tension orchestrated by the pandemic.

He disclosed that the state government had secured a N1.5 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to bolster livestock sector.

“Kebbi state has tremendous animal husbandry potential and vet medicine is key to bolstering the growth of the sector.

“We will partner with the association to get more of our youths to be interested in the studio of Vet medicine.

“This is in the bid to get more resources to support the Veterinary sector and the attendant dividends.”

Bagudu said the state can favourably compete with any part of the world in terms of the abundant livestock potentials and endowments like cows, sheep , goats and even poultry.

Hr underscored the need for Nigeria to do the needful to accord the livestock sub sector the due attention it deserves.

“Livestock rearing is a common decimal in all our communities for centuries and we have the sociological foundation to do better.”

The Governor also expressed apprehension that the trans human movements of pastoralists was capable of aggravating the community transmission of COVID-19.

He vowed to include the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the COVID-19 Task Force, to help in curtailing the pandemic.

He thanked the association for demonstrating that anyone can render his help in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Husseini earlier told the governor that the visit was aimed at appreciating his sustained support to the association and the livestock sub sector, generally.

He noted that the governor was the second in Nigeria to ensure that the members of the association could reach the peak of their career by reaching up to Grade level 17, like other professionals, including Medical Doctors.

He lauded the governor for adequately funding the annual statewide Mass vaccination of livestock .

He equally thanked the governor for recognizing the services of vetenary doctors in the state and according them priority.

Dr. Hussaini promised the governor that his association will fully participate in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by complimenting the effort of the state government in sensitizing the Fulanis on the practice of preventive measures such personal hygiene, washing of the hands and environmental cleanliness among others.