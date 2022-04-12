Bagudu calls for urgent collective action against drug abuse

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Tuesday called for urgent collective action to effectively tackle the menace of drug abuse.

Bagudu made the when the new commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi paid visited him at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.“The call becomes imperative in view of the fact that fight against drug abuse has been left for the NDLEA alone.”It is a collective task that requires the contribution of all,” he said.The governor stressed the need for public sensitisation on the need to support the agency in its efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit dgs.

He advocated for synergy between NDLEA and other security agencies in the country toward eradicating banditry and other crimes.Bagudu observed that most of the crimes, if not all were being perpeprated under drug influenceThe governor appealed to political, traditional and religious leaders to play their complementory role towards ensuring a drug free society.Earlier, the newly posted Commander, Isa Likita-Mohammed told the governor that the command under his watch intercepted over one tone of drugs in two weeks.

The commander added that Benin Republic had been named by the United Nations as the drug hub of Africa and Kebbi boarders Benin Republic, hence the need to intensify patrol around Dole-Kaina, Maje and Kamba areas to prevent the drugs from entering Nigeria.

Likita-Mohammed appealed to the governor to assist the agency with operational vehicles.He said that presently, the command had only one operational vehicle at its disposal.The commander also requested for a piece of land for the construction of a barrack to be named after Gen. Musa Bamaiyi, the pioneer Chairman of the agency. (NAN)

