Bagudu, Badaru attend funeral of Tafidan Gwandu

The Kebbi State Governor, Sen. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru-Abubakar have joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral prayer of late Alhaji Yahaya Bawa (Tafidan Gwandu) in Jega, Kebbi State.

Late Yahaya Bawa died on Friday at the age of 97 at the Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi after a protracted illness.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu on Media, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Sarki said the nonagenarian left behind four wives, 56 children and 342 grand children.

He was the first Chairman of Jega Local Government Area in 1976 after the local government service reform, Chairman of Pilgrims Welfare Agency in the then Sokoto State in 1980 as well as Board member of Delta Steel Company among others.

The deceased also served as the Chairman of United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) and All Peoples Party (APP).

He was buried at his home town, Jega, Kebbi State according to Islamic rites on Friday.

Condoling the family members, the governors prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

