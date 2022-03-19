Bagudu approves payment of N556m severance gratuity to ex-councillors 

By Mohammed Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the payment of over N556 million severance gratuity to former local government chairmen and councillors in the state.



Alhaji Hassan Muhammad-Shalla, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.



He said: “His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has graciously approved the sum of N556,010,639.59k for payment of severance gratuity to former Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in the state.”



According to him, the payments are for all categories of former local government councils that served from 2004 to 2007, 2008 to 2011, 2012 to 2015, 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021.



“The payments are to cover all those who have not been paid, irrespective of any political party affiliation.



“All incumbent executive chairmen of the 21 local government councils are directed to commence preparations to effect the payment of gratuity to beneficiaries with immediate effect,” he said. (NAN)

