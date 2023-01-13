Bagudu approves N895m tuition, registration fees for 27,039 students

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved N895 million for payment of 2021/2022 session registration fees for 27,039 indigenes studying in 36 tertiary institutions across the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry for Higher Education, Alhaji Abdulmumin Abdullahi, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.A

Abdullahi recalled that the governor had on July 2, 2022 also approved N907 million for the payment of 2019/2020 session registration fees for the students.

“So also on Sept. 22, 2022, the governor approved $349,150 US dollars to cover 2nd year tuition, accommodation, feeding and pocket money for 116 students studying within three notable universities in India.

“This is in addition to N4.605 million to cater for logistics and transportation of sponsored students’ transferred from Global University in India.

“Additionally, on Nov. 17, 2022, the governor also granted an approval of N120.1 million to cover change of institution for Kebbi sponsored MBBS training from Sudan to Egypt,” he recalled.

Abdullahi enjoined all the benefitting students to reciprocate the gesture by facing their studies with all seriousness to become useful members of the society and the country at large.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will continue to guide, guard and protect the governor throughout his reign in office and in all future endeavours,” he said. (NAN)