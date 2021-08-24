Bagudu approves N5m relief assistance to students trapped at UniJos

Kebbi state Gov. Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved the sum of N5 million as relief assistance to 95 indigenes of the state studying at the University of Jos, Plateau State .The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Boyi-Dikko stated this on Monday, while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.She said the gesture of the governor was timely, as it was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the students in the institution, following recent insecurity challenges in their host state.“

Bagudu’s gesture cannot come at a better time than now when the authorities of the University have suspended all academic activities and the students, mostly females could not access food and are not allowed to leave the institution back to the state, due to concerns over their safety.“

The relief assistance approved by Bagudu was part of his sustained efforts to shore up the educational development of the state.“These past efforts include, regular payment of huge amounts of money as scholarship to thousands of indigenes of Kebbi State studying at various tertiary institutions, within and outside Nigeria,” Boyi-Dikko said.

The Permanent Secretary commended the efforts of the governor and called on the students to remain calm and abide by the directives of the University management. (NAN).

