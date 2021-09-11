Bagudu approves N5 million assistance for NLC women wing

Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved N5 million cash assistance to the newly-elected Women Wing of the NLC in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“The gesture is to enable the new leadership to embark on a number of activities including humanitarian visitation and organising training workshops to equip its members with skills in various trades,’’ it said.

The statement also congratulated the new leadership on the election. (NAN)

