Bagudu approves N30m for sports festival contingent

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the release of N30 million for the state contingent participating in the National Sports Festival.

The state has a total of 115 athletes and officials participating in 10 events at the festival holding from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10 in Asaba, Delta.

The N30 million is to cover their transportation, medicals, equipment, allowances and logistics.

Also, the governor has released N50 million for the purchase of jerseys and balls for football teams in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The money would be used to buy 50 sets of jerseys for young footballers, 50 sets for adults, 260 large size pairs for league clubs, 200 pairs of track suits and 2,500 balls.

Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to the governor said in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the gesture was to enhance sporting activities in the state.

He added that N3 million has been released to support organisers of the Nigerian Progressive Governors Forum football competition, to be hosted in Kebbi. (NAN)