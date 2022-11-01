Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

By Ibrahim Bello

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has approved the release of N2.57 billion for payment of two years leave grant of 2021 and 2022 for the workers of state, local governments and Local Education Authorities (LGEAs).



The approval is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad-Augie and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.



“Kebbi Government, under the leadership of Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has regularly met its obligations on human resource entitlements for its serving and retired workers.

“This fact was attested to by both the state and national chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congresses (NLC) during their nationwide rally held in Birnin Kebbi recently.



“Kebbi state under the leadership of Gov. Atiku Bagudu is among the few elite states with the best track records on staff welfare and development.

” All salaries, pensions, gratuity, leave grants, promotions, advancements and trainings have been regularly maintained by the administration from inception in 2015 to date,” it said.



The statement reported the commissioner as calling on workers in the state to compliment the efforts of the government.



“This is by always putting their best to be dutiful, loyal and hard working, to help government deliver on all the excellent Programmes pursued in uplifting the overall development of the state to greater heights,” the statement said. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

