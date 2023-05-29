Bagudu approves fresh appointments on handover day

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Monday, made some appointments on his final day in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu will be handing over to Governor-elect, Nasiru Idris in a few hours.

NAN reports that the governor approved the appointment of Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena as substantive Head of Service of the state.

He also approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba- Bena in Birnin Kebbi.

“The permanent secretaries are Kudirat Shuaibu, Ibrahim Umar, Mustapha Tata and Suleiman San-Augie.

‘ The appointments are with immediate effect .(NAN)