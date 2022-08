By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, has approved the appointment of 12 District Heads in nine Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammed Sani-Umar on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Sani-Umar quoted the governor as congratulating the district heads and wishing them Allah’s guidance and protection in their new task and responsibilities.(NAN)

