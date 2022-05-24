Bagos, Agah win PDP primaries in Plateau

Rep. Musa Bagos (PDP/Jos East/Jos South) and Rep. Musa Agah (PDP/Jos North/Bassa) have picked People’s Democratic Party (PDP) tickets to seek re-election into the National Assembly in next year’s general election.

The serving members picked the tickets at the party’s National Assembly primary election held on Monday.

Alhaji Idi Waziri, the returning officer for Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency primary, declared Bagos winner of the election with 34 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mr Abok Ayuba, a former speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Abok got cored 25 votes.

For Jos North/Bassa, Agah, who was elected to the House of Representatives in the Feb. 26 bye-election, defeated seven contestants to emerge PDP candidate for the 2023 polls.

He scored 39 votes to defeat his closet rival, Aminu Zang, who scored 37 votes.

Bagos, in his reaction, dedicated his victory to the entire members of his constituency and thanked the delegates and the people for another opportunity to represent them.

“I thank God Almighty for using great men and women to make this possible.

“I want to appreciate all the contestants for showing the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The victory is for all of us; let’s put all hands on deck to see that the constituency move forward,” he said. (NAN)

