Bago wins Niger APC governorship ticket

A member of House of Representatives, representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency, Niger, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held on Friday.

He polled 540 votes to defeat other nine aspirants.

Announcing the result, Alhaji Nasiru Ibrahim, the Chairman, Niger Governorship Primaries Committee 2022, said that the total number of votes cast was 1,049 wihile 11 votes were invalid.

He said that Umar Bago polled 540 votes to defeat Mr Mohammed Malagi who scored 386 votes followed by Mr Sani Ndanusa who scored 84 votes.

He said that Alhaji Ahmed Ketso got 17 votes while Mr Mohammed Rufai-Mohammed scored four votes and Mr Idris Usman scored three votes.

Also, he said that Mr Mohammed Nda, Mr Aliyu Idris and Mr Mohammed Kputagi, scored one vote each.

He said other aspirants did not get any vote.

In his acceptance speech, Bago described his victory “as a new beginning not just for him but for the people of the state.

“I am calling on people to behave in orderly manner and be law abiding, we can’t in spirit of jubilation destroy lives and property”.

Bago attributed his victory to a collective responsibility, adding that the people of the state and Nigerians should expect greatness and development.

He called on his fellow aspirants to come together and put all hand on deck to make the state great.

He thank the goverment of the state for giving a level playing field during the primaries.(NAN)

