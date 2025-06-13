Bago tasks corps members on hard work, determination

Umaru Bago of Niger has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embrace hard work and the willingness to succeed throughout their service year.

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embrace hard work and the willingness to succeed throughout their service year.

Bago gave the advice on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of 2,100 corps members of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II, held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko Local Government Area.

The governor, who was represented by Dr Nuhu Ngaski, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, said the state government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for the success of the scheme.

“Embrace hard work, determination and a willingness to succeed against all odds, because these are the highlights of any worthwhile venture in life,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the NYSC, recently launched the `Digital Literacy for All` campaign in Minna and encouraged corps members to take advantage of the initiative.

According to him, corps members must leverage opportunities in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), as developed economies are technology-driven.

“Whatever you do, however you do it, will count in your future. This is where you begin to learn leadership, discipline, timelines, and adherence to rules and regulations,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Martina Shuaibu-Ibrahim, the new NYSC Coordinator to Niger, assured the corps members of the scheme’s commitment to their welfare, health, security, and general well-being.

She encouraged them to actively participate in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial skills.

Shuaibu-Ibrahim also pledged to build on the achievements of her predecessor, noting that the NYSC remains a continuous and unified national institution.

She, however, used the opportunity to extend the sympathy of the NYSC Director-General and management to the victims and families affected by the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance was administered by the Chief Judge of Niger, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, who was represented by Justice Mariya Ismail.(NAN)