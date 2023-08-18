Bago tasks corps members on discipline

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has admonished corp members deployed to the state to be disciplined and obey camp rules and regulations at all times.

He made the call during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Batch B, Stream 2 orientation course on Friday in Paiko Local Government Area of the state.

Bago, who was represented by the Head of Service, Alh. Abubakar Salisu, advised the corps members to participate actively in trainings and acquire skills that would be beneficial to them.

“Note that white-collar jobs are becoming more scares, therefore, it is important to learn a skill or two to become self-reliant,”he said.

The governor noted the challenges at the orientation camp and assure of his administration’s committment to upgrade some facilities at the camp soon.

In her address, Mrs Abdulwahab Alidat, NYSC Coordinator in Niger state, said the corp members would be taken through

series of lectures to develop them within the camp and their service year.

She added that the corps members would be engaged in other activities and topical national issues that would foster national unity and integration.

“We have a special skills acquisition training programme for them (SAED) where we train them to become self-reliant so that they will become employers of labour,” she said.

Alidat advised the corp members to be disciplined and acquaint themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-laws.

In his remarks, Alh. Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Government of Niger state and Chairman, NYSC Niger state Governing Board, advised the corp members to learn from culture and tradition of their host communities so as to integrate easily.

Also, Alh. Ngaski Nuhu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, advised the corp members to remain focus and remember that they were future leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hajiya Haliman Ibrahim, Chief Judge of the state, administered the oath of allegiance on the corp members. (NAN)

