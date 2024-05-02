Bago salutes Malagi@58

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, has felicitated the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alh. Mohammed Idris-Malagi on his 58th birthday.

Bago stated this in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim on Thursday in Minna.

He described the Minister as an asset not only to Niger but Nigeria as a whole.

The governor said that the celebrant is a force to be reckoned with in the Public Relations, and media world owing to his pedigree as a publisher and Public Relations professional.

The said that as a Minister of Information and National Orientation, the celebrant has brought in innovation to the Ministry and has made it more effective in service delivery.

He said, “the state is proud of Malagi for his commitment to ensuring the growth and development of both the State and the Nation”

Bago prayed to Allah to grant the celebrant more years in good health and wisdom to continue to serve humanity.(NAN)

By Mohammed Baba Busu