Bago salutes Emir of Suleja at 83

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Umaru-Bago of Niger, has congratulated the Emir of Suleja, Malam Awwal Ibrahim on his 83rd birthday.

In a birthday message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the celebrant as selfless and one who has spent most of his lifetime in serving humanity from the public service, to politics and to traditional institutions.

The governor acknowledged the numerous contributions of the emir to the growth and development of Suleja Emirate, the State, and even Nigeria.

He said the octogenarian has written his name in the sands of time by laying a solid foundation as the first elected Governor of the State (1979–1983) and which other administrations have continued to build on.

Bago further observed that the emir has done so well in preserving and strengthening the cultural heritage of the emirate.

While appreciating Allah for being so gracious and kind to the celebrant, the governor promised to continue to support the emirate for its overall growth and development.

He, then, prayed that Allah would continue to bless and be merciful to the emir, grant him more wisdom, strength and good health to continue to provide selfless service to the people of his emirate and, by extension, the state.(NAN)