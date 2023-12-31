…..Bago promises developmental policies, programmes in 2024

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger has promised the implementation of developmental policies and programmes in 2024.

He urged residents of the state to step into the new year with excitement as it is expected to be better than 2023.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim in Minna on Sunday

According to him, the signing of the 2024 budget into law is an indication that the present administration means serious business.

He explained that it is going to be work from day one of the new year and going forward.

“There will be lots of groundbreaking ceremonies including Minna/ Bida road, Kontagora and Suleja township roads in 2024.

“Project supervision will be more intense to put Contractors on their toes and frequently.

“This is to ensure that the projects are executed according to contract agreements,” he said.

The governor said that he will embark on a tour of all the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said that this would give him the opportunity to have physical interactions with the stakeholders in local government areas.

“The year 2024 will also be promising for business owners and those who desire to start one.

“The administration is poised to provide an enabling environment for new businesses to spring up and for existing ones to thrive,” he said.

He said that efforts would also be made in 2024 to better the welfare of the State Civil Servants, and provide a conducive working environment for increased productivity.

“While the retirees will also breathe a sigh of relief as the administration implements the 2024 budget christened “budget for the future,” he said

The governor said that the Agricultural Revolution of the present administration will equally make headway in the new year.

He commended the residents for their support so far and solicited continued support and cooperation of all citizens for the actualization of his policies and programmes.

Bago said that his government is not relenting in making life better for its citizens

“As residents are equally expected to play their part by being patriotic, selfless and disciplined”, the governor said.(NAN)

