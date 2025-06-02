Bago lauds organisers of Golf & Tour Charity tourney

By Victor Okoye

Muhammed Bago of Niger has commended the organisers of the 12th Golf & Tour Charity Association Tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Bago gave the commendation on the sidelines of the tournament’s ceremonial tee-off.

Bago who was represented by Yahaya Ibrahim, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports development in the state, conveyed the governor’s appreciation for the organisers’ hard work.

The governor praised the organisers for their efforts, highlighting the importance of such events in promoting sports development and charity in the state.

“Let me commend the organisers of this tournament for this initiative, which aims to make a positive impact on the lives of less privileged individuals through sports and charity.

“As soon as the governor got the invitation to attend this event, it was indeed a no brainer for him, especially because of the tournament’s focus on supporting less privileged individuals.

“This is a charitable initiative which aligns with a key aspect of the Niger state government’s agenda.

“The importance of such events in promoting sports development in our state can not be overemphasised as it showcases the potential for sports to drive positive change,” he said.

Zubairu Kuta, the Director-General to the governor on NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), stressed the event’s significance and appeal.

Balakuta noted that the tournament’s charitable initiative had the potential to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

He added that the government of Niger was always a willing partner in progress to causes that positively touch the lives of ordinary citizens of the state.

Also speaking, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, Commander of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), thanked the organisers for choosing Minna as the host state for the tournament.

Aligbe, who is also the Grand Patron of the Minna Cantonment Golf Club, which hosted the tournament, said that the event brought life back to the club, which was usually serene and quiet.

He urged the organisers to consider the Minna Cantonment Golf Club as their new home, adding that the club was willing and ready to play hosts to more tournaments in the future.

Retired AVM CE Aroriode, the Leader of Golf and Tour Charity Association emphasised on the tournament’s impact and the organisers’ commitment to promoting golf, sports development, and charitable giving across the country.

Aroriode highlighted the tournament’s charity aspect, adding that the event also aimed to raise funds for worthy causes.

“We are actually golfers who love charity and are always eager to touch lives. We don’t just play golf, but we make an impact and leave a legacy wherever we go.

“Yesterday, we were at an orphanage home where we made some donations. The idea is to touch lives of the less privileged wherever we go.

“We have been going round the country. We’ve been to Jos, Kano, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Owerri, to mention a few.

“So, our mission basically is to give back while fellowshiping together and playing the game we love,” he said.

Retired Wing Cdr Ibrahim Sarki , Chairman, Minna 2025 Local Organising Committee noted that this year’s event was well attended, adding that it attracted over 150 golfers from across the country.

Retired Brig.-Gen. MD Onoyiveta, the Association’s Chief Coordinator, said that the quality and standard of the tournament were top notch, adding that the event was a world-class experience that continued to exceed all expectations.

Other dignitaries at the tee-off ceremony were Group Capt Kingsley Ajaero, Commander, Q13 Quick Response Force, Nigerian Air Force, Boboye Oyeyemi, Deputy Leader of the Association, and Maj. Gen. Samson Jiya, Co-Chairman, Minna LOC.

NAN also reports that the event staged at the serene and lush green course of the Minna Cantonment Golf Club, which was the twelveth in the series, began on Friday at the Minna Cantonment Golf Club.

The annual golf competition, staged twice every year, saw no fewer than 150 golfers competing for honours in the different categories.

At the end of hostilities, however, Makinde clinched the tournament’s top prize after he played a total gross of 171, playing off handicap 13 and returned a net score of 145.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)