Bago inaugurates empowerment programme for 716 youths in Niger

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has inaugurated an empowerment programme for 716 youths sponsored by a state lawmaker, Alhaji Sani Umar (APC-Kontagora 1), in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

While inaugurating the programme that involved disbursement of funds on Sunday in Kontagora, he said it would enable youths to acquire skills for self-reliance.

Bago, represented by his deputy, Mr Yakubu Garba, commended the lawmaker for the empowerment programme, which he described as people-centred.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the support given to them, saying that the programme was designed to have a positive impact on their lives.

He said that the state government would continue to come up with policies th positive impact on the lives of the people, especially women and youths.

Bago said that youth empowerment was crucial to fighting unemployment, restiveness and hardship.

He commended the state legislators for their support and collaboration, attributing the government’s successes to their continued assistance and foresight.

The governor reiterated his resolve to foster cohesion between the executive and legislature, ensuring the delivery of democracy dividends to the electorate.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, Speaker of the House of Assembly, commended the lawmaker for the initiative aimed at empowering the youths to become self-reliant.

He lauded the governor for not interfering with legislative engagements, and for promoting democratic principles in governance and the polity.

Earlier in his address, Umar, the sponsor of the programme, said the empowerment was aimed at reducing unemployment and restiveness among youths in his constituency.

He thanked the governor for his support and encouragement for the programme.

Also speaking, Alhaji Aminu Bobi, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, thanked the governor for his support and administrative prowess, which he said had brought significant changes to the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Aisha Mohammed, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the funds to better her life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders in the state.(NAN)