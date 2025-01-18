Bago expresses shock over tanker explosion

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has expressed shock over a tanker explosion that claimed several lives in Dikko junction, around the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the explosion as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate.

He specifically sympathised with the families of the victims of the explosion and prayed that Allah will repose the souls of the departed and heal the injured.

The Governor, however, cautioned the people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.

He directed all the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to do what is necessary while urging the Security Agents to ensure security in the area.

A Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol tanker was said to have exploded at Dikko junction Saturday morning after which some residents of the area went to scoop its content.

Scores were said to have been burnt to death, while several others sustained various degrees of burnt.