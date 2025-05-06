Bago eases curfew on motorcycles, tricycles

Umaru Bago of Niger has announced a revision of the curfew hours imposed on the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within the Minna metropolis.

By Rita Iliya

This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Ibrahim Bologi, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Minna.

Gov. Bago said the new curfew hours will be from 8 pm to 6 am.

He said the adjustment was made based on security updates received from the state security committee.

Bago assured the people of Niger that his administration would continue to engage with the security committee to assess the effectiveness of the curfew and make further adjustments as necessary.

He urged citizens to remain law-abiding, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to implementing policies that positively impact their lives and ensure their wellbeing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on April 23, announced the restriction of movement of motorcycles and tricycles from 6 a.m to 6 p.m as a result of a spike in thuggery.

NAN reports that the restrictions on motorcycles and tricycles were put in place as a proactive measure to address growing insecurity in parts of the state capital, Minna. (NAN)