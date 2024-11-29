Bago declares state of emergency on education in Niger North

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has declared a State of Emergency on Education in Niger North Senatorial District.

He made the declaration while on project tour in the Senatorial District.

Bago who expressed concern over the insufficient schools in most Communities in the area especially along Bangi, Mariga local government area, said the State of Emergency in the Senatorial District would help in addressing the issue.

He said more Schools will be established in the Zone while all existing Day Schools will be renovated and furnished with modern equipment.

Bago also announced that the issue of water in the area will be tackled head-on and that his administration is working round the clock to eliminates all forms of criminality in the area.