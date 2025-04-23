Bago Congratulates Niger State Under 15 Handball Team for Coming 2nd in National Championship

Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated the Niger State under 15 Youths handball team for coming the first runners at the National under 12/15 Championships held in Umuahia, Abia State.

The team, led by the first vice Chairman, Niger State Handball Association, Danjuma Masu who represented the Chairman were at the Government House for the presentation of the trophy won at the Championship.

The farmer Governor thanked the team for its outstanding performance and making the State proud.

He promised that his administration will continue to support sporting activities among youths in the State.