Bago blames insecurity on climate change

By Femi Ogunshola

Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger has blamed the current insecurity in the country on the effect of climate change.

Bago made the statement at a retreat organised for members of the House of Representatives Press Corps in Minna on Friday.

He said, “part of the insecurity we face today is attributed to climate change which deserves priority attention”.

According to him, we have problems of flood, desertification, environmental pollution, and in spite efforts being made the devastating effects of climate change are recorded yearly.

He said it was unfortunate that some of these disasters were underreported, adding that perhaps the media is not adequately equipped to handle it.

“I believe that as journalists who report the parliament where laws are enacted, it is essential that you acquire the necessary skills and tools to mainstream climate change.

The governor said that this would enable the media to set agenda for the legislature and indeed the executive.

He said the government of Niger under his leadership would prioritise climate change to mitigate natural and manmade disasters.

This he said informed the decision to convoke a Green Economy Summit slated for Oct. 24 to 25.

“Since my assumption of office, we have raised the ante of informing the public about preventive measures to save lives and reduce damage to property and infrastructure.

” We are willing to collaborate with the media to drive this advocacy as well as work out strategies to put climate change issues on the front burner, ” he said.

He said at the end of the retreat, journalists would be better positioned to inform, educate and enlighten the society on the implications of climate change.

Earlier, Grace Ike, the Chairman of the corps, said “the Niger’s Green Economy is here while other States are lamenting the effects of climate change, this is a landscape step to position the state”.

She commended Bago’s innovative ideas in the area of economy and security, adding that the media played a significant role in the development of the society. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

