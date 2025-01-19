Bago bans heavy duty trucks from plying ‘one way’ through Dikko Bridge

Niger State Government has directed that no vehicle coming from Maje axis should be allowed to pass through Dikko bridge.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago gave the directive when he visited the scene of tanker explosion around Dikko junction, Gurara local government area of Niger State

The Governor, who decried over the recklessness of some drivers, said it is acceptable for any vehicle coming from Maje to pass through the bridge, rather they should follow under the bridge and take a U-turn appropriately.

He enjoined the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps to establish a detachment in the area to ensure the enforcement of the directive, while calling on all relevant transport Unions to cooperate with the Road Safety Corps.

Bago described the tanker explosion which has claimed many lives as pathetic thanking God that the tragic incident did not extend to the adjoining communities

He called on the Federal Government to expedite action to complete the Minna-Suleja road as the delay in the road project is contributing to the continuous loss of many lives.

Governor Bago thanked the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service, Raod Safety, Union of Road Transport (NURT) among other agencies that have contributed to the evacuation of victims.

He said Doctors from Minna Hospitals will be redeployed to assist in treating the injured victims currently receiving treatment in Suleja General Hospital.