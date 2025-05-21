Bago assents to 5 bills from Niger Assembly

Umaru Bago of Niger has assented to five key bills aimed at improving the state’s justice system, education, healthcare, water resources, and transportation.

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has assented to five key bills aimed at improving the state’s justice system, education, healthcare, water resources, and transportation.

The Commissioner for Justice in state, Mr Nasiru Mua’zu, disclosed this during a press conference in Minna on Wednesday.

Mua’zu explained the bills were passed by the state House of Assembly, and explained that the laws were crucial to the state’s development.

He said the laws include a law to establish a Penal Code Law of the state to penalise crimes established under the law and other matters connected thereto.

He explained that the Penal Code Law would provide a framework for the administration of criminal justice in the state.

“The law will take effect on crimes committed after its signing to ensure that justice is served fairly and impartially.

He said also assented to, was a law to repeal Niger State College of Education Law, 2011, and re-enact Niger state College of Education Minna (Re-establishment) as well as renaming it Dr Umaru Sanda Ahmadu College of Education, Minna.

”Also assented to by the governor is a law to provide for the establishment of an agency for the registration and regulation of private health facilities in Niger state.

”Others are a law to establish Niger state Water User Association, 2025, to regulate water sources and ensure their safety, and a law to establish the Niger State Rail-Line Corporation and for other purposes connected therewith, 2025.

The commissioner said the governor’s decision to sign these bills into law demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of the state residents.

He added that the laws were expected to have positive impacts on the state’s development, promoting justice, education, healthcare, water resources management, and transportation. (NAN)