Bago appoints new Vice Chancellor for IBB University, Lapai

In a significant move to strengthen academic leadership and institutional growth, Farmer Mohamed Umaru Bago, Governor of Niger State has approved the appointment of Professor Sulaiman Mohammed Hadi of the Department of Veterinary Anatomy, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as the new Vice Chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai.

The appointment follows a rigorous selection process and is effective from Monday, February 17, 2025.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman disclosed that the appointment of the newly Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulaiman Mohammed Hadi is predicated on merit, proven credentials, impeccable character, experience and outstanding performance in the screening and selection exercise conducted by the Governing Council.

According to the SSG, “by virtue of your high-level engagements in the academia, we have no doubt you will bring your wealth of experience and administrative skills to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities”

The new Vice Chancellor is expected to develop a mechanism that will position the University to provide affordable quality education, conduct innovative research and attract Scholars to help transform the University into a world class Institution, Alhaji Usman stressed.

The SSG pointed out that the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor is a testament to the present administration’s commitment to excellence in education and the development of the State in general, adding Government is optimistic that under your leadership, IBB University, Lapai will continue to thrive as a center of academic excellence and innovation.

The appointment is for a single term of five years, Alhaji Usman added.