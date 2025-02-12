Bago appoints chairman, commissioners for state electoral body

Umaru Bago of Niger, has approved the appointment of the Chairman and seven permanent Commissioners for the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, has approved the appointment of the Chairman and seven permanent Commissioners for the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

Bago disclosed this during a meeting with the appointees in Government in Minna on Wednesday.

They are, Mr Mohammed Jibrin-Imam, Chairman, Mr Mohammed Liman, Permanent Commissioner I, Nasiru Ubandiya, Permanent Commissioner II, and Yahaya Abara as Permanent Commissioner III.

Others are Capt. Mohammed Ba

ro, Permanent Commissioner IV, Mr Kabiru Zama as Permanent Commissioner V, Mr Amina Guar, Permanent Commissioner VI, and Mr Ahmed Borgu as Permanent Commissioner VII.

He tasked them to discharge their duties fairly while placing the overall interest of the state above theirs.

The governor said they were appointed based on their track records, adding that their appointments were subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

Bago had earlier sent an Executive correspondence to the State House of Assembly on the composition of the commission.(NAN)