Bafarawa meets Gbajabiamilia, canvasses compensation for victims of insecurity

The former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has requested compensation for victims of insecurity in the country.

In a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Bafarawa stressed the need to compensate victims of kidnappings and banditry.

Bafarawa said that it was time to take action that would provide relief for affected communities and to come up with solutions to kidnappings and other security threats.

The former governor handed over documents containing the names and assets of victims who lost their lives as a result of various attacks and massacres.

“This list is sourced from various organisations mostly NGOs with access to the conflict areas and locations where losses of life and property were inflicted.

“It is a continuous exercise and more lists are being received and will be forwarded to you.

“We are convinced that the House of Representatives is the right place to deal with the matter of compensation given the nationwide nature and pervasiveness of the situation,” he said

He commended Gbajabiamilia for the initiative and for taking the lead to provide compensation for victims of police brutality and EndSARS protests.

Responding, Gbajabiamila lauded the former governor for the effort to compile such a difficult information on those who had experienced hardship or loss of family members.

The speaker promised to look into the needs of all the NGOs and those involved in advocacy to take appropriate action.

He thanked Bafarawa for the visit and assured him and his team of continued cooperation to move the country forward. (NAN)