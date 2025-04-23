Bafarawa lauds Gov. Aliyu for emulating Sardauna’s leadership style

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has commended Gov. Ahmed Aliyu for adopting the leadership style of the late Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Bafarawa gave the commendation when he received Gov. Aliyu, who paid him a condolence visit over the recent passing of his younger sister, Hajiya Tumba, and his aide, Yahaya Dada.

According to Bafarawa, Gov. Aliyu has been replicating the leadership qualities of Sir Ahmadu Bello and urged him to maintain the happy momentum.

“Your style of leadership is quite similar to that of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello. So, continue with it,” he said.

The former Governor also praised Gov. Aliyu for fostering peace and unity in the state and assured him of his continued support and assistance.

He noted that the Governor’s inclusive governance style had significantly transformed Sokoto’s political landscape by leaving no room for opposition, owing to his myriad of plausible peace-building initiatives.

“I’m equally aware of your reconciliatory efforts, which go beyond Sokoto State.

“Whenever there is a misunderstanding or dispute, you always intervene until an amicable resolution is reached. This is indeed commendable, so keep it up,” he urged.

Bafarawa also expressed gratitude for the Governor’s concern over his personal matters and urged him to continue the good work he has started, particularly ensuring that all loyal supporters are duly appreciated and compensated.

He prayed for the Almighty Allah to guide and support Gov. Aliyu in the diligent discharge of his duties.

Earlier, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu expressed his condolences to the former Governor over the loss of his sister and aide, describing their deaths as great losses not only to Sokoto State but to the entire nation.

“I was in the Holy land for the lesser Hajj when the sad incidents occurred, which was why I couldn’t come earlier,” he explained.

Gov. Aliyu prayed for Allah to forgive the souls of the departed and grant them the highest places in Paradise.

He thanked Bafarawa for his kind words of encouragement and prayed for continued peace, unity, and progress in the state.