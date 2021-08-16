Badminton U-15 Open Trials Competition holds in Kaduna

The   Badminton U-15 Open trials has ended, with the eight players to represent the State upcoming competitions.

The one day competition, tagged ‘ U-15 Open Trials Competition ‘which was held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium, featured 30 Badminton  players, comprising  22 boys and eight .Speaking on the competition , Chairman, State Badminton Association, Alhaji Mohammad Maina , said the trial was  aimed at securing skilled players  within the age limit.

He said those selected represent the state at the National Youth Games Ilorin, Kwara State, commencing Oct.10 .During the event, 22 boys and eight competed among themselves and at the end the finals competition eight talented badminton players, comprising four boys and four winners .(NAN)

