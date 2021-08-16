Badminton U-15 Open Trials Competition holds in Kaduna

The Kaduna Badminton U-15 Open trials has ended, with the selection of eight players to represent the State in upcoming competitions.

The one day competition, tagged ‘Kaduna U-15 Open Trials Competition ‘which was held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium, featured 30 Badminton players, comprising 22 boys and eight girls.Speaking on the competition , Chairman, Kaduna State Badminton Association, Alhaji Mohammad Maina , said the trial was aimed at securing skilled players within the age limit.

He said those selected would represent the state at the National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State, commencing Oct.10 .During the event, 22 boys and eight girls competed among themselves and at the end of the finals competition eight talented badminton players, comprising four boys and four girls emerged winners .(NAN)

