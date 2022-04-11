Baderinwa takes over as new Coordinator NYSC, Lagos

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has named Yetunde Baderinwa as the new Lagos State Coordinator after the deployment of its former Coordinator to the National Directorate Headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Baderinwa, a native of Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government area of Ondo State, succeeds Mr Eddy Megwa.

According to a statement by Mrs Joyce Madaki, Assistant Director, Press and Public Officer of NYSC, Lagos, the new State Coordinator resumed office after the handover on April 8, as the 22nd State Coordinator of NYSC, Lagos.

Madaki added that the 1992 graduate of Religious Studies from the Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti (now Ekiti State University), holds a BA (Hons), Masters Degree in both Public Administration (MPA) and International Labour Relations (MILR), from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She noted that Baderinwa, who joined the Public Service in 1994 and began her career with the NYSC, has several other certificates in Administration and Human Resource Management.

“The official handover was held on Friday and the new Coordinator, Mrs Baderinwa, will resume work on Monday, April 11, just as Mr Megwa will do in Abuja.

“She has occupied various positions within the NYSC in both Administrative and Management Cadres, served in Anambra, Kwara, Oyo States and the National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja,” she added.

NAN also reports that Megwa is the newly appointed Director of Press and Public Relations, National Directorate Headquarters of the NYSC, Abuja. (NAN)

