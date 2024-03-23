Badaru tours Nigerian military formations in Kano

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubabar, toured some Military formation facilities in Kano State over the weekend.

Among the places visited included: the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Bukavo Baracks Kano, Nigeran Air force 455 Base Kano and Nigerian Navy Logistics Colleges, Dawakin tofa all in Kano State.

At 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Commander of Brigade, Brigadier General M A Sadiq took the Minister round some facilities in the Brigade.

Thereafter, the Minister toured the Nigerian Air force 455 Base Kano where the Commander of the base Group Captain M. Suleimán briefed him about the general situation of the facilities in the base.

Furthermore, the Minister toured the Nigerian Navy Logistics Colleges, Dawakin tofa and the Commander of the Institution, Commodore JK Adedaji presented the academic activities of college as well as showing him the existing infrastructures.

Speaking on his assessment after the tour, the Minister said that the aim of the tour was to get a brief about what is going on at various Military Formations and their operations as well as to encourage Officers to do more to secure the nation from both internal and external security threat.

He therefore urged the Military personnel to be vigilant and proactive in blocking areas tagged as soft targets for the bandits and other terrorists pointing out that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has accommodated all the necessary requirements of all cadres in the Military to ensure productivity in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda of supporting the Military in discharging their professional responsibilities.

By Chimezie Godfrey