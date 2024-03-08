Badaru pledges support for Arewa Traders Association

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has assured the Arewa Traders Association of support to boost their businesses.

Badaru gave the assurance when he received the Arewa Traders Association led by the Acting National President, Alhaji Adam Hassan Ibrahim in Ship House, Abuja.

He pointed out that the Association has been very supportive during the 2023 Local Government, State Government, National Assembly and the Presidential general election where APC won most of these elections.

Consequently, the Badaru promised the Association of his support knowing full well of the Association’s strategic support during the last elections.

Speaking on the importance of the Association to national development, Badaru pledged his unalloyed support saying: ” I am one of you, hence, I understand your areas of challenges.”

He promised to convey their good will message and their demands to President Bala Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

Arewa Traders Association is an umbrella body for all legitimate traders across the nineteen Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)and the largest registered Association in Nigeria.

Earlier, the leader of the Association, Alhaji Adam Hassan Ibrahim congratulated Badaru for his appointment, saying it was well deserved.

He said that the purpose of their visit was to come and commemorate with the Minister on his appointment and to launch appeal for the welfare of members of the Association.

He therefore appealed to Badaru to carry along the Association in Federal Government’s Social Welfare schemes.

By Chimezie Godfrey