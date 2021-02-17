 Badaru  orders mandatory use of face mask in public places in Jigawa

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in public places in the state. Badaru gave the order while briefing newsmen in Dutse. He also said that the state government was ready to enforce the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, which declared COVID-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

The governor urged the people to continue to observe the laid down protocols as categorically stated in Presidential Orders while

in public places. “I will like to remind our law abiding citizens of the state of the recent COVID-19 presidential order which requires the routine use of mask at all public gathering, social distancing, limitation of outdoor meeting to half capacity of premises and indoor meetings/events should not exceed 50 participants.

“You should also take note that there is a penalty for defaulters of this order which may include a fine of N5,000 or six months imprisonment. “This presidential order on COVID-19 is in consonance with our earlier and present commitment on the pandemic as enumerated above. “Therefore, it is a responsibility upon us to support and implement all such orders and laws, especially from the president that are aimed to protect and promote the social well-being of our people. “As such, I implore all the good people of our dear state to continue observing the laid down protocols in our various spaces of work, social, religious and political gatherings,” the Badaru said.

The governor noted that all these measures were meant to protect everyone from being infected with the virus. He also urged the residents to continue to offer prayers to Allah to end all calamities, including the COVID-19. Badaru also announced that to date, 6,142 were screened and 486 people tested positive. He also said that 425 patients were discharged while the state recorded 13 deaths, including a medical doctor.

”In the last nine months of operation, the state has worked through the eight pillars of COVID-19 guidelines successfully with the establishment of Task Force and Management Team. ” The state government established a 400-bed isolation centre, four-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with all compliments of equipment in the Infectious Disease Centre (IDC). ”We were not caught unawares following the resurgence of the second wave of the pandemic.

“Some of the operational activities undertaken include but not limited to continuous stakeholders engagements for mobilisation of the presidential order on compulsory compliance with NCDC protocols on COVID-19, among others”, Badaru said. (NAN) The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.

The law which comes in five parts, includes; Restrictions on Gatherings; Operations of Public Places; Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols; Offences and Penalties; Enforcement and Application; and Interpretation and Citation.

The regulations require that physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons. No gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the space, among others. (NAN)