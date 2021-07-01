Badaru inaugurates newly elected local council chairmen in Jigawa

 Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, has inaugurated newly elected 27 local government councils chairmen in the state, urging them to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability in their operations.

Badaru said this at the ceremony on Thursday in Dutse, adding that the state was faced with numerous challenges.

“I want to advise you to always put the fear of God in the of resources in your respective councils, so that God will guide you,” he said.

He said the state local councils had made lots of progress, through a developmental , in spite of economic and social challenges facing the state.

The governor urged the chairmen to emulate their predecessors by focusing on peoples’ oriented programmes, mostly initiated by the state government, to positive impacts on peoples’ lives.

introduced work-plan to sure that projects get to the people and they complied and they worked and that shown us a lot of .

will continue with that arrangement because guided the chairmen to engaged in projects that were really peoples oriented.

“I congratulated them for really abiding by the rules and doing what they had to .

“They could said no, because they were the chief executives of their councils.

did not dictate to them on what to , we consulted and discussed and came up with things that we believed were and they believed also that what we done was ,” he said.

Badaru urged the state residents to give necessary support to the new chairmen to enable them deliver dividends of democracy to the people.()

