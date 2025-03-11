Badaru harps on breaking cycle of terrorism, armed violence in W/Africa

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, has called on the west African Chiefs of Defence Staff to close ranks to break the cycle of terrorism

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, has called on the west African Chiefs of Defence Staff to close ranks to break the cycle of terrorism and armed violence confronting the region.

Badaru made the call at the opening of the 43rd meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Committee of the Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the meeting underscored their shared commitments for addressing the critical security challenges confronting the sub-region.

According to him, the imperative of the sub-region to strengthen their bond and collective resolve is greater now than ever.

”We must as a sub-region therefore recognise that our strife towards economic growth and development will invariably be fundamental on a home-grown sustainable peace and security.

”We as stakeholders in the sub-region must identify and strictly adjust to the changing order of the global landscape in which emerging threats of terrorism, organised crime, climate change, cybercrime and pandemics respond with respect to our parties.

”The impetus of us is a shared responsibility to close ranks in order to break the cycle of terrorism and armed violence that plagues our region today.

”We must therefore address all hindrances to mutual trust and cohesion.”

The minister urged the ECOWAS defence chiefs to take advantage of the meeting to focus on their strength in ensuring peace and security in West Africa.

He said the deliberation would be marked by spirit of collaboration, innovation and determination towards crafting a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to address the security needs of the sub-region.

”By leveraging our collective expertise, resources and commitment, we can make a tangible impact on possible peace, stability and prosperity in the sub-region,’’ he added.

Badaru also said that the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force to combat terrorism in the sub-region underscored the collective determination to confront the scourge of terrorism.

He commended the defence chiefs and their armed forces for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to the security and well-being of the people.

In his goodwill message, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the ECOWAS defence forces for playing critical roles in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

Egbetokun said the meeting represented a significant opportunity to come together and share experiences and address the complex security challenges facing the sub-region.

”Our collective efforts to enhance regional security, counter transnational threats and promote defence cooperation will no doubt yield possible outcomes for our nation and our people,’’ he said. (NAN)