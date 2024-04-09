Badaru felicitates with Nigerians at Eid Mubarak

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has felicitated with

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muslim faithfuls and Nigerians as the world marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This was made known in a statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry,

Ogubike stated,”The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar,CON, mni has commemorated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muslim faithfuls and the entire Nigerians as the world marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“He extended his heartfelt wishes of peace, blessings and spiritual upliftment to all Nigerians and specially commend members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Exhorting their commitment to nation building he said: “May the patience, sacrifices and the good deeds of the month inspire us to uphold good virtues of empathy, brotherhood and resilience.

“He called for a peaceful coexistence amongst all Nigerians pointing out that in togetherness we will persevere and strive for a more peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.”

By Chimezie Godfrey