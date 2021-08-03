Badaru congratulates Omo-Agege at 58

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 58th birthday on Aug. 3.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Dutse by Ahmad Danyaro, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Badaru said the life of the of Deputy Senate President has been of impactful legislations to Nigeria and quality representation to his constituents.

He noted that Omo-Agege’s virtues, tenacity, courage of conviction and patriotism have aided tremendously in solidification of law making in Nigeria, particularly in the Constitution Review Committee he headed.

The governor further described the deputy senate president as an icon of democracy and one of those who struggled to enthrone democratic governance in Nigeria, and wished him many more years of fruitful service to God and the Nation.

“We celebrate him as one of the major political leaders in APC with superlative party and legislative milestones.

“And we pray to the Almighty God to bless the Deputy Senate President with many more years of good health to continue to serve the parliament and the nation,” Badaru said.(NAN)

