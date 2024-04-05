Badaru commends Nigerian Armed Forces

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubabar has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against insecurity saying that Nigeria’s security situation has improved under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister said that Mr. President is doing his best in providing all necessary equipments and funding needed by the Nigerian Armed Forces to fight and end the war against insurgency , banditry and other form of criminalities in the country.

Badaru stated this during the Chief of Army Staff maiden Edition of the Annual Lecture series 2024 organized by the Nigerian Army Resource centre in Abuja.

He explained that there has been significant increase in the funding of the Armed Forces under President Tinubu’s administration which is evident in the high successes recorded in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Commenting on the theme of the lecture: ” Role of the Military in the Protection of Nigerians National Interest and Security” he said the improvement recorded in the fight against insecurity would be sustained and that the enhanced funding by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has contributed to the succeses

the Military have achieved so far in the fight against insecurity.

Furthermore, Badaru called on individuals and corporate bodies to invest in the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria for the production of defence equipments and hardwares.

An award of honour was presented to the Honourable minister by the chairman of the occasion Mr Tajudden Afolabi on behalf of the centre.