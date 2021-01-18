Badaru challenges Nigerian youths to be problem solvers

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has challenged Nigerian youths to be critical thinkers as well as be problem solvers. Badaru, who gave the challenge on Monday in Dutse, said that there was the need for youths to be digitally innovative in order to solve the nation’s challenges. The governor spoke at Jigawa State Innovation Summit with the theme: “Creating Viable Ecosystem for Economic Development.” The summit was organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with the Youth Coalition for Development (YCD) in Dutse.

“There is the need for our teeming youths to begin to think critically on how to solve the problems facing our country. “Our youths need to be problem solvers, they should think critically and see how they can solve challenges digitally, particularly insecurity. “So, we must engage our youths in critical thinking so that they can see the numerous opportunities in the digital economy and grab them immediately. “Our youths must look, listen, analyse and project opportunities around their immediate environments,” the governor advised.

He also urged stakeholders to prioritise training of youths toward solving societal problems using technology. Also, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who joined the summit virtually, commended the governor for his readiness to create an enabling environment for digital transformation. In his remarks, the NITDA Director General (DG) , Mr Inuwa Kashif , said the summit was organised in order to develop a strategy that would enable the state tap from its potential digitally.

Kashif said that all key stakeholders were brought on board in order to create conducive environment for innovation in the state. He said that to enable youths in the state explore their potential, NITDA had built ICT centres in 18 out of the 27 local government areas of the state.

The DG assured the citizens that the gesture would be extended to the remaining nine LGAs. He, therefore, urged youths in the state to take advantage of the ICT centres and unlock the opportunities digitally in their respective environments. (NAN)