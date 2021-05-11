Badaru appoints SSA on security matters

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa approved the appointment of retired Brig.- Gen. Garba Mairiga Ringim as his Senior Special Assistant(SSA) on security matters.


The Secretary the State , Alhaji Adamu Fanini, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.


Fani said Mairiga retired from the after attaining the position of Director, History, and Archives National War College, Abuja.


He added that he was also a former lecturer the state’s advanced teachers college, Gumel.
Fani said the appointment took immediate effect. (NAN)

