Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of retired Brig.- Gen. Garba Mairiga Ringim as his Senior Special Assistant(SSA) on security matters.



The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Adamu Fanini, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.



Fani said Mairiga retired from the Nigerian Army after attaining the position of Director, History, Research and Archives at National War College, Abuja.



He added that he was also a former lecturer at the state’s advanced teachers college, Gumel.

Fani said the appointment took immediate effect. (NAN)

