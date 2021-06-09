Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of Malam Habibu Muhammad, as his Special Assistant (SA), on media content development.

Alhaji Adamu Fanini, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said this in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

Fanini said the appointment took immediate effect.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier appointed Alhaji Habibu Nuhu, as his SA on media and public relations and Mr Ahmad Muhammad as Senior Special Assistant (SSA), on print and social media.

Nuhu was General Manager, Horizon FM, Dutse, before his appointment, while Muhammad was Editor, Concern Magazine, Abuja, before the appointment.(NAN)

