Badaru appoints SA on media content

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Muhammad Badaru has approved appointment Malam Habibu Muhammad, as his Special Assistant (SA), on media content .
Alhaji Adamu Fanini, Secretary to Government (SSG), said this in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.
Fanini said appointment took effect.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that the governor had earlier appointed Alhaji Habibu Nuhu, as his SA on media and relations and Mr Ahmad Muhammad as Senior Special Assistant (SSA), on print and social media.

Nuhu was General Manager, Horizon FM, Dutse, before his appointment, while Muhammad was  Editor, Concern Magazine, Abuja, before the appointment.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,