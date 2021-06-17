Badaru appoints 8 permanent secretaries

 Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of eight permanent , the State Head of  (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, said on Thursday.

This is contained in  a statement by Alhaji Ismail Ibrahim,  Public Relations Officer, Office of the HoS and issued newsmen in Dutse.

According Kila, the appointment of the new permanent is purely on merit, competence, personal integrity and seniority.

The head of   gave the names of the new appointees as Safiya Muhammad, Abdullahi Hassan, Bello, Uwani Jafaru, . Rabi’u Miko, Abdulrahman Mato, Nuhu Haruna and . Haruna Usman.

noted that all the appointments were immediate effect.

Kila added that the appointees would soon be assigned their respective portfolios. (NAN)

