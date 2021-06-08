Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa have approved the appointments of Alhaji Habibu Nuhu as his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations and Ahmad Muhammad as Senior Special Assistant on Print and Social Media.



The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Fanini, announced this in a statement issued in Dutse on Tuesday by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the SSG.



Fanini said until his appointment, Nuhu was the General Manager, Horizon FM Dutse, and currently the Vice-President North, Nigerian Guild of Editors.



He added that Muhammad, until his appointment, was the editor, Concern Magazine, Abuja.

The SSG said both appointments took immediate effect. (NAN

